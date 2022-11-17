Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

BRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brady by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brady by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 117,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

