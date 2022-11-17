Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.63. Braskem shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 2,192 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Braskem Stock Down 3.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Recommended Stories
