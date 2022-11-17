Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.63. Braskem shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 2,192 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Braskem Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

About Braskem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Braskem by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

