Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BHFAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. 19,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
