Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BHFAL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. 19,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

