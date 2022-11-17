Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 355,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.8% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 378,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 554,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.97. 60,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

