Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 121.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,704. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 913,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

