Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $365.71

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $365.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $312.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,390,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,390,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

