Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Well Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Well in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for American Well’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Well’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

AMWL stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after acquiring an additional 735,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,172 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Well by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Well by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,079.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,129,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,079.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,188 shares of company stock worth $2,160,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

