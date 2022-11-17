Brokers Issue Forecasts for Compass Diversified’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 5.2 %

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

CODI opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.00 and a beta of 1.75. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Stories

