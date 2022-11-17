Brokers Set Expectations for F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F45 Training in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for F45 Training’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F45 Training’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.50). F45 Training had a negative return on equity of 63.87% and a negative net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F45 Training currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in F45 Training by 8.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of F45 Training by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of F45 Training by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F45 Training by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,019,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,211,400.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,470,000 shares of company stock worth $3,498,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

