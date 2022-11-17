Brokers Set Expectations for Payoneer Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

PAYO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 1.18. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares in the company, valued at $610,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,850 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 4,555 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $30,700.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,165,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,542.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,610 shares of company stock worth $1,063,541 over the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth $86,560,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,732,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 157,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

