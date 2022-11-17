Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Wayfair by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 257,067 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

