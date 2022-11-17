Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 42 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,172 shares of company stock worth $30,816,495 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $382.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

