Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after buying an additional 2,393,471 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 926,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.9 %

BRO stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

