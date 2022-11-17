Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $510,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,720 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $99.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

