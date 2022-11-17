Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $654,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

