Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $702,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.72 and a 200-day moving average of $213.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $254.09.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

