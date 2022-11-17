Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $53.14 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

