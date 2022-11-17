Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,888 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 406,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.