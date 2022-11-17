BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 110 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Shares of LMT traded up $7.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,511. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

