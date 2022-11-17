BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.40 and a 200 day moving average of $264.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.