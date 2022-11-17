BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

