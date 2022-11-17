BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $841,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after purchasing an additional 365,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,701. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $253.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

