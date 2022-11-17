BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.15% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

