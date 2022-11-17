BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $378.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $128.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,008,172 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,495. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

