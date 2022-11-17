BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,154 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox Dividend Announcement

NYSE CLX opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

