BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,908 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

