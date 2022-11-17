BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 4,452 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:NULV opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

