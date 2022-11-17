Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.26. 30,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

