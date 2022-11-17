Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Bunge has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Bunge by 1,628.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

