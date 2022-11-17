BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,352,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,771,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $10,550.00.

On Friday, November 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $9,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $8,550.00.

On Monday, October 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Friday, October 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $9,250.00.

On Friday, October 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Monday, October 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,050.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.23. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.