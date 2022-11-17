Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given New €19.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.10 ($19.69) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BZZUY. Barclays dropped their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €19.50 ($20.10) to €18.50 ($19.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $8.80 during trading on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

