C2X Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $24.56 Million (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. C2X has a total market capitalization of $24.56 million and $5,018.39 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, C2X has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One C2X token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get C2X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00564764 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.28 or 0.29417657 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000074 BTC.

C2X Token Profile

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for C2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for C2X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.