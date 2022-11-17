Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE CBT opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. Cabot has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

