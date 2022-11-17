CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives $3.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($3.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.25 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.20 ($4.33) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.25 ($3.35) to €3.50 ($3.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

