CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

CalAmp Price Performance

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 174,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Insider Activity at CalAmp

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,159.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wes Cummins bought 194,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,082,837.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 673,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,952,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $12,958,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

