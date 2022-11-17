Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.64 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 153.80 ($1.81). 49,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 133,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.79).

Calnex Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of £133.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3,081.10.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

