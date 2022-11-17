Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,590,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 47,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Camber Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

CEI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 299,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,440,176. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camber Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 329,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Camber Energy by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180,113 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

