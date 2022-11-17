Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 13,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $50.57. 52,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

