Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.80.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $2,974,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

