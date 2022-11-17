Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$15.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cormark set a C$17.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 4.1 %

TSE:NEO opened at C$8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$389.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.29. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$8.49 and a 1 year high of C$22.85.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.