Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 3,301,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

