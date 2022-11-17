Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNNEF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 45,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.27%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

