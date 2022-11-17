Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 94,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Canada Goose has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.