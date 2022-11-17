Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$245,970.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.99, for a total transaction of C$245,970.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$80.90 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$48.42 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.76.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.75.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

