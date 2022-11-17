Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COK. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($42.27) target price on Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.61) target price on Cancom in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on Cancom in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

COK opened at €27.84 ($28.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cancom has a 52 week low of €23.04 ($23.75) and a 52 week high of €64.82 ($66.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.17.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

