Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.84

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.84 and traded as high as C$24.90. Canfor shares last traded at C$24.31, with a volume of 404,244 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Canfor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.84.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Stories

