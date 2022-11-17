Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Cango by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cango by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango Price Performance

Shares of CANG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 88,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $347.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.20). Cango had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cango will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cango Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Further Reading

