Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 12.2% in October

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 609,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter worth about $8,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Canon by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,554 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Stock Performance

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canon Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

