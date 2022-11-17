Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Short Interest Update

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of GOEVW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Canoo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $4.61.

