CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,187.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of CASBF stock opened at 15.06 on Thursday. CanSino Biologics has a 1-year low of 5.33 and a 1-year high of 23.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CanSino Biologics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
About CanSino Biologics
CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CanSino Biologics (CASBF)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.