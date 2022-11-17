CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,187.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CASBF stock opened at 15.06 on Thursday. CanSino Biologics has a 1-year low of 5.33 and a 1-year high of 23.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CanSino Biologics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About CanSino Biologics

(Get Rating)

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CanSino Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanSino Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.