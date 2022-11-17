CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,187.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CASBF stock opened at 15.06 on Thursday. CanSino Biologics has a 1-year low of 5.33 and a 1-year high of 23.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CanSino Biologics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

